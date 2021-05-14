ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

