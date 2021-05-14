Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson Sells 2,447 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $122,692.58.

RXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 865,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

