Rick L. Burdick Sells 21,264 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AN opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,430,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.