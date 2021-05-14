Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $24.00. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 9,464 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

