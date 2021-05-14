Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1,973.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

