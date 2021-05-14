Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $263.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,463,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 250.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $265.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

