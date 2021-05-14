Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,322 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,969. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.