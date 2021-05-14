Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 973.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.44. 1,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

