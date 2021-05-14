Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.36 and its 200 day moving average is $357.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

