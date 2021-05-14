Rosenblatt Securities Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $200.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.