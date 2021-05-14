Roth Capital Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.38. 16,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. YETI has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

