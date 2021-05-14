Rotten Market Cap Reaches $960,070.02 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $960,070.02 and $14,178.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 77,433,903 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.