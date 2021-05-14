Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$232.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

CDNAF traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $66.65 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.73.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

