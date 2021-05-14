Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Price Target to $18.17

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.17 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPY. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 571,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,642. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $190,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

