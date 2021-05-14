Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.84.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$20.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

