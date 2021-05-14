Royal Bank of Canada Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to $24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

INGXF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

