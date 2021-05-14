Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,898. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

