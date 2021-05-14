RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,668. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -57.48%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.