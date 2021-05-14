Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

