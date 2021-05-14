Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.56 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

