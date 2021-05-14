Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 495 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.17. 11,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,029. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

