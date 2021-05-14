Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after buying an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

