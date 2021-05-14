Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.