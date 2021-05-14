Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

