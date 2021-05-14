SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

