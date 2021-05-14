SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

