Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SFRGY stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

