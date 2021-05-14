Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

