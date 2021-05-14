Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $174.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.