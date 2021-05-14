Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.42.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 54.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.