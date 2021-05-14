Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.92 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.