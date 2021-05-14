Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1,976.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

