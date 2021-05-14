Sandy Spring Bank Invests $226,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of RPG opened at $161.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $177.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

