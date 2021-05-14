Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 156,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

