Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.