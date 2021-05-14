Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.38 ($88.68).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.91 ($81.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.47. Basf has a 12-month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion and a PE ratio of -278.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

