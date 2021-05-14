SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $20,355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

