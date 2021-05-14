Sara Louise Faivre-Davis Sells 500 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

