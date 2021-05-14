Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,470. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.