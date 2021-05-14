Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,173 shares of company stock worth $371,719. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,915. The company has a market cap of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

