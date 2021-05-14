Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $715,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $29.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,076.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.56, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,144.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

