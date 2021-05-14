Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $75.40. 4,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

