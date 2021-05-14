Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

ADBE traded up $11.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

