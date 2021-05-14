Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

