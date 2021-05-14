Savant Capital LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.37 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41.

