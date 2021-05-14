Savant Capital LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.