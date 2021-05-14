Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

