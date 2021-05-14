Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

