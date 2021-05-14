Savant Capital LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennar by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennar by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lennar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

NYSE LEN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

