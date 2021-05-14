Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

